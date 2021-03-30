Kichcha Sudeep and Madonna Sebastianâ€™s â€˜Kotigobba 3â€™ to also release in Telugu

The Telugu movie has been titled 'K3- Kotikokkadu'.

Flix Sandalwood

Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep and actor Madonna Sebastian starrer Kotigobba 3 is gearing up to extend its reach to other states. The makers of the movie recently revealed that the movie is also going to be released in Telugu.

Sudeep not only has a massive fan following in Karnataka but is also popular in Telugu speaking states since he has appeared in pivotal roles in successful Tollywood movies such as Eega, Bahubali and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Owing to the actorâ€™s reach among fans in Tollywood, the actorâ€™s earlier outings such as the 2019 movie Pailwaan was also dubbed and released in Telugu.

Producer of the movie, Soorappa Babu, put up a new poster from the movie and shared the news with fans. The Telugu movie has been titled K3- Kotikokkadu. Accord ing to the new poster, producer Devendra BK and the Good Cinema Group, have acquired the dubbing rights for the movie.

Kichcha Sudeep is seen walking around casually with heaps of money and is sporting a trendy look in a beige full sleeve T-shirt, designer pants and a black hat. The poster is filled with mystery and intrigue.

The Telugu movie will be presented by Spandana Pasam and Swethan Reddy. Kotigobba 3 is one of the most anticipated Sandalwood movies of 2021. Apart from starring Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian in the lead, the movie also stars actors Shraddha Das, P Ravi Shankar and Aftab Shivdasani in pivotal roles. Nawab Shah and Sunny Leone will appear in supporting roles in Kotigobba 3. The Shiva Karthik directorial is the sequel to 2016 film Kotigobba 2. Sudeep will also be seen in the upcoming movie Vikrant Rona, where he will be playing the titular role alongside actors Nirup Bhandari and debutante Neetha Ashok. He is also currently hosting the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada.