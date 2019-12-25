Kiccha Sudeep roped in to play villain in Simbu's 'Maanaadu'?

Kollywood

The film was recently revived after being delayed many times.

Actor Simbu, who was last seen on screen in Sundar C’s Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, is all set to commence work on his much-awaited political thriller Maanaadu with director Venkat Prabhu. It’s been nearly a year since it was first announced that Prabhu and Simbu will join hands for a project and since then there’s been no major development.

It was said it is all due to the non-cooperation of the actor, after which the producer announced that the project with Simbu is being shelved and a new star would be roped in while the rest of the cast and crew will be retained.

As a turnaround, the producer and Simbu have had discussions and the actor is back on board Maanaadu. Producer Suresh shared the news on his social media account. He also announced that STR is back and the shooting dates of Maanaadu will be announced soon.

According to the latest buzz about this project, we hear that talks are on with the Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep to play the baddie. It may be noted here that Sudeep is a well-known face in the Tamil film industry after his roles in Naan Ee and Baahubali fetched him rave reviews. It needs to be seen if he will join the star cast of Maanaadu.

A few weeks ago, Kiccha Sudeep quashed rumours about his next directorial. Reports surfaced that Sudeep will be wielding the megaphone for a remake but the actor-filmmaker clarified through his social media handle that it is not so.

The actor is currently busy with the Kannada movie Kotigobba 3. While Sudeep himself had penned Kotigobba 3, it is being directed by debutant Shiva Karthik. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian will be playing the female lead in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role.

Sudeep also has the Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham waiting for release next year besides the Bollywood flick Dabangg 3. Dabangg 3 is an upcoming action film directed by Prabhu Deva, and produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill in the lead roles with Sudeep playing the villain.

