Kiccha Sudeep to return to 'Bigg Boss' Kannada after recovering from illness

The actor thanked his fans for their prayers and wishes.

Flix Sandalwood

Popular Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep is all set to return to the television reality show Bigg Boss. The actor, who is the host for season 8 of Bigg Boss did not make appearances in the last two weekend episodes, citing health issues. Sudeep took to social media recently to share with fans that he has recovered and is feeling better now.

Thanking everyone for their prayers and wishes, he added that he is looking forward to host Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. He also extended his gratitude to doctors Venkatesh and Vinay who took care of him. "Thanks for the prayers and wishes,, I'm better now n looking forward to attending BB this week. Many thanks to Dr.Venkatesh n Dr.Vinay for having taken so much care. Received many videos from temples where prayers were being offered for my health. I can only say "luv you all" (sic), the tweet read.

â€” Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) April 29, 2021

Kiccha Sudeep, who is well-known as the Abhinaya Chakravarthy of Sandalwood, has been hosting the television reality show since its launch. Bigg Boss also airs in other regional languages with some of the biggest celebrities in the film industry hosting the reality show. Bigg Boss Tamil is hosted by Kamal Haasan, Bigg Boss Malayalam is hosted by Mohanlal and Bigg Boss Telugu is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Kiccha Sudeep is also gearing up for the release of his upcoming Kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Sudeep recently announced that the movie will be released in 3D and it is currently slated for release on August 19. Vikrant Rona will be released in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The big-budget project is directed by Anup Bhandari, who is popular for his directorial debut Rangi Taranga. The movie stars Sudeep in the titular role, whereas actors Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok will also appear in prominent roles.