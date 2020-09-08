Kiccha Sudeep to present ‘Ashwatthama'

The announcement came with a motion poster, containing the image of a person holding a gun.

Flix Sandalwood

Kiccha Sudeep will be presenting director Anup Bhandari’s upcoming film Ashwatthama. The announcement came with a motion poster, containing the image of a person holding a gun, with the inset picture showing a person holding a bow and arrow along with the details, such as “Name: Ashwatthama, Father’s Name: Dronacharya, Age: 5200 years, Current location: Unknown, and Mission: Loading.” Of course, this has created a lot of curiosity among the film buffs.

In an interview to the New Indian Express, director Anup Bhandari revealed that he began working on this script a couple of years ago. He was quoted as saying, “It is about Ashwatthama, set in a contemporary fictional universe, with the characters still alive in today’s world.” On getting to work with Sudeep, he revealed, “I had discussed this idea with Sudeep, who was equally excited about the storyline, and decided to have the project made under his home banner. His association has certainly taken the project to another level.”

Interestingly, Anup has two more films lined up with Sudeep. While Phantom is in the making, he also has Billa Ranga Basha.

According to reports, Billa Ranga Basha will be bankrolled by Supri Yanvi Picture Studio, which is Sudeep’s banner on a budget of Rs 75 crore making it an expensive film in Sandalwood. Sources in the know say that Anup Bhandari is planning Billa Ranga Basha as a science fiction film and it will be set in 2209. All other details regarding this film are being kept under wraps for now, say sources. There are reports doing the rounds that Billa Ranga Baasha will be made in multiple languages and released across the globe.

Meanwhile, Phantom is making brisk progress. There were reports a few days ago that the Phantom team was shooting a song sequence at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Art director Shiva Kumar has erected grand sets for the song with Jani master choreographing it. Director Anup Bhandari has penned the lyrics for the song which is composed by Ajeneesh Lokanath.

According to the latest reports, the Phantom team is planning on shooting an action sequence and a forest set has been built at the Annapurna Studios. The shooting of this action block will begin shortly and the preparation for it is on.

Manjunath Gowda is producing the film under his banner. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal Aka Panna.

While the shooting of Phantom is on, Sudeep’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in Kotigobba 3 with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.

Content provided by Digital Native