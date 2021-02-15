Kiccha Sudeep hosts memorable dinner for Riteish and Genelia

Sudeep recently hosted a special vegan dinner for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza and it turned out to be a night to remember.

The Kannada actor with a pan India appeal, Kiccha Sudeep shares a special rapport with the Bollywood star couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza since long. Last year, on Sudeep’s birthday, both Riteish as well as Genelia shared some pictures with the star and wrote memorable birthday wishes. Their special bonding continues with Sudeep recently hosting a special vegan dinner for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza and it turned out to be a night to remember.

Sharing a few pictures from the memorable night, Genelia posted on her Instagram page, “Had the most amazing time with an absolutely amazing person @kichchasudeepa...Thank You for a wonderful evening, great conversations and most importantly memories than we will always cherish..@riteishd and myself totally love you..Missed you Priya and Saanvi but this is a start to many evenings together..P.s Thank You for going out of your way to organize vegan food, totally totally loved it.”

Sudeep also shared a picture and wrote, “The more one gets to know you two,,, The more one starts loving you two. Until nxt time,,,,,,, mch luv and hugs.”

On the work front, Sudeep is busy with Vikranth Rona earlier titled as Phantom. The film is directed by Anup Bhandari and it is his first time associating with Sudeep. Manjunath Gowda is bankrolling the film under his banner. Debutant Neetha Ashoka plays the female lead in this flick.

Kichcha Sudeep’s look in Vikranth Rona was revealed last year and it created a sensation among the netizens. Then came Nirup Bhandari’s look in the film. The star was introduced by Sudeep to the movie buffs as Sanjeev Gambhir, also known as Sanju. The technical crew of Vikranth Rona includes B Ajaneesh Loknath for music, William David for cinematography and Ashik kusugolli for editing. Vikranth Rona is in its final schedule and will be wrapped up soon.

While Vikranth Rona is heading towards the post-production mode, the star’s next film release will be Kottigobba 3. The shooting of this film has been wrapped up and it is gearing up for release on April 29. The audio launch of the film is scheduled to happen on March 28 and preparations are being planned on a grand scale. Reports are that the audio launch will be a grand public event organised by program head Parameshwar Gundkal and will be telecast on Colors Viacom. Sudeep is not only playing the lead role in Kottigobba 3 but has penned it as well. Kottigobba 3 is directed by debutant Shiva Karthik.

Arjun Janya is composing music for this venture while Shekar Chandru is handling the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das will be playing the female leads in this flick with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga, and Ravi Shankar. This film is being bankrolled by Surappa Babu.

Sudeep is also gearing up to host the Kannada Big Boss this year and will start shooting for it soon.

