Kiccha Sudeep busy with the shooting of ‘Phantom’

While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna.

Flix Sandalwood

Kiccha Sudeep’s fans should be thrilled to know that the star is busy shooting for his upcoming film Phantom. The team is busy shooting a song sequence featuring the lead star along with a host of kids. The shooting is currently happening at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Art director Shiva Kumar has erected grand sets for the song with Jani master choreographing it. Director Anup Bhandari has penned the lyrics for the song which was composed by Ajeneesh Lokanath.

Kiccha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari are teaming up for Phantom and this is their first outing together. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner.

Kichcha Sudeep’s look in Phanthom was revealed a few days ago. After that came Nirup Bhandari’s look in the film. The star was introduced by Sudeep to the movie buffs as Sanjeev Gambhir, also known as Sanju.

A few days ago, Sudeep also revealed Neetha Ashok’s look as Aparna Ballal. The star took to his social media page to write, “@neethaashok01 as #AparnaBallal Aka #Panna Welcome neetha to #TheWorldofPhantom #PhantomWelcomesNeetha #NeethaAshokAsPanna.”

While the shooting of Phantom is in progress, Sudeep fans eagerly wait for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March but its release is postponed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. The film is directed by Shiva Karthik and produced by Surappa Babu. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das are playing the female leads in Kotigobba 3 with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. The others in the supporting roles include Tabla Nani, Rajesh Nataranga and Ravi Shankar.

It may be noted here that Kotigobba 2, a smash hit, was directed by KS Ravi Kumar and starred Kiccha Sudeep and Nithya Menen as the lead pair. The film was produced by Rockline Venkatesh and MB Babu under the banners Rockline Productions and Rambabu Productions.

Sudeep’s last film to release was the Hindi flick Dabangg 3, directed by Prabhu Deva. It was an action film produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Productions. The film featured Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha as the lead pair with Arbaaz Khan, Mahie Gill, and Sudeep in the cast.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

