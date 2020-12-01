Kiccha Sudeep appears as guest on ‘Bigg Boss’ Telugu 4 with Nagarjuna Akkineni

In the episode, Nagarjuna heaped praise on Sudeep’s upcoming film ‘Phantom’, which in his opinion raises the standard of Indian cinema.

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, apart from being known for his roles in popular movies, is also the regular host of Bigg Boss Kannada, whose eighth season is said to start in January. However, Sudeep recently switched up his role as host and appeared on Bigg Boss Telugu as a guest. The Telugu show is hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, and is currently in its fourth season.

On this note, he tweeted: “Hosting BigBoss has always been me and today was another feel of being a guest on the show of Telugu BigBoss. Splendid it was to share the stage with the ever-charming @iamnagarjuna sir, n to get to spk to the contestants inside the house. Thank you for the warmth sir.” During the episode, the topic of Sudeep’s upcoming Phantom was discussed, and Nagarjuna heaped praises on the Sandalwood actor. Nagarjuna did not miss the opportunity to say that he was thoroughly impressed with the visuals of Phantom, and lauded Sudeep and the film’s director Anup Bhandari.

Nagarjuna also revealed that when he met director Anup Bhandari, he was shown the film reel and was very impressed by it. He added that Phantom has upped the level of Indian cinema. To this, Sudeep pointed out, “The whole idea was to narrate a good story and in a way that everybody can watch and connect to. The whole intention wasn't to something that is pan-India or pan-world but to tell a story which everybody can react to and reach. And for that, we need a scale, sir. Though the content is fabulous, we wanted the lift the scale and I think your Annapurna Studios came as a blessing to us.”



The Phantom team, which had been camping in Hyderabad for the past few weeks to complete a schedule, wrapped up recently. The team is now headed to Kerala, where another major schedule is planned. After shooting in Kerala, the team will head to Bengaluru to shoot a song sequence.

Kiccha Sudeep and director Anup Bhandari teamed up in their first outing together for Phantom. Manjunath Gowda, a close associate of Sudeep, is producing the film under his banner. While Sudeep plays the lead character Vikranth Rona, Nirup Bhandari will be seen as Sanjeev Gambhira and Neetha Ashok as Aparna Ballal aka Panna. Interestingly, Anup also has another film lined up with Sudeep. While Phantom is in the making, the duo has also worked together for the upcoming Billa Ranga Baashaa.

While the shooting of Phantom is on, Sudeep’s fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Kotigobba 3. The film was wrapped up in March, but its release was postponed due to the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Arjun Janya composed the music for this venture, while Shekar Chandru handled the camera. Madonna Sebastian and Shraddha Das play the female leads in Kotigobba 3, with Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani in an important role. This film is produced by Surappa Babu under his banner.

