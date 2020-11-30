Kiara Advani to star in â€˜Chatrapathiâ€™ Hindi remake alongside Bellamkonda Sreenivas?

The Telugu film â€˜Chatrapathiâ€™, starring Prabhas and directed by SS Rajamouli, was released in 2005.

The Telugu film Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas, was among director SS Rajamouli's early films, and his first collaboration with the star before the Baahubali series. It told the story of a man who fought for the rights of refugees from Sri Lanka. It was an out-and-out action film that turned out to be a huge hit at the box office. Prabhas portrayed a character called Chatrapathi Sivaji.

The film is now all set to be remade in Hindi, and Bellamkonda Sreenivas is set to make his Bollywood debut with this remake. The remake will be directed by VV Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. VV Vinayak is known for films such as Tagore, Khaidi No. 150, and Aadi, among others. The pre-production works of the Chatrapathi remake are underway as Vijayendra Prasad, who wrote the story for the original, is working on the script of the remake.

The latest update is that the makers have approached Kiara Advani to reprise the role that was originally played by Shriya Saran. It may be noted Kiara had starred in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, along with Shahid Kapoor. There were also reports that Kiara was approached for Bellamkonda Sreenivas's last outing Rakshasudu, but she reportedly couldn't get on board owing to date clashes.

The remake marks the reunion of Bellamkonda Sreenivas and VV Vinayak after they worked together in 2014 for Alludu Seenu, which launched Bellamkonda Sreenivas as an actor in the Telugu film industry. The film was produced by his father, Bellamkonda Suresh.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is also teaming up with director Santosh Srinivas Rowthu for a film titled Alludu Adhurs. Bankrolled by G Subrahmanyam, the film has Devi Sri Prasad composing the tunes. Nabha Natesh has been roped in to share the screen space with Bellamkonda Sreenivas. This entertainer also has Sonu Sood and Anu Emmanuel in pivotal roles.

Bellamkonda Sreenivasâ€™s last film to release was Rakshasudu. It was a psychological thriller directed by Ramesh Varma. The film had Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles. Rakshasudu was an official remake of the 2018 Tamil film Ratsasan.

Kiara was last seen in Akshay Kumar's Laxmii, the remake of the smash hit Tamil film Kanchana, directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film was scheduled to hit the screens in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was released on Disney+ Hotstar.

Kiaraâ€™s last Tollywood film to release was Vinaya Vidheya Rama, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Vinaya Vidheya Rama was bankrolled by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments.

Kiara has many films lined up, including Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

