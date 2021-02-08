Khushbu, Jayam Ravi and others wish Suriya a speedy recovery

Suriya revealed he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on January 7 on social media.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Suriya on Sunday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at home. Soon after this, fans, friends and several members from the Telugu film fraternity expressed concern and wished him a speedy recovery. Jayam Ravi, Khushbu, lyricists Vivek and GV Prakash Kumar and several others wished him on Twitter.

Jayam Ravi replied to Suriya's post on Twitter and wished him a speedy recovery. He wrote, "Prayers for a speedy recovery sir (sic)."

Prayers for a speedy recovery sir https://t.co/1UJYbXL3r3 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) February 7, 2021

Actor and politician Khushbu wrote, "Wishing you a very speedy recovery. Prayers"

Wishing you a very speedy recovery. Prayers https://t.co/OWdbsMTHWT — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) February 7, 2021

Prayers for a speedy recovery sir

https://t.co/JPKxRLzGQA — Sathish (@actorsathish) February 7, 2021

Prayers for a speedy recovery sir — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) February 7, 2021

Wishing you a strong and speedy recovery na — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) February 8, 2021

Suriya took to his social media handle to reveal he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and requested people to be cautious when they step out. His tweet in Tamil roughly translates to, “I tested positive for COVID-19 and I am on the path of recovery after getting treatment. We should all realise life hasn’t returned to normal. We can’t be consumed by fear, but we should be cautious when we step out. I thank the doctors for their support.”

Last seen in Sudha Kongara’s semi-biographical film Soorarai Pottru – on the life of Captain GR Gopinath of Air Deccan – Suriya has recently wrapped up the upcoming Netflix original film, Navarasa. Suriya’s segment in the film has been directed by Gautham Menon and it marks their reunion after a decade.

He has also teamed up with director Pandiraj for a project currently dubbed Suriya 40. As per reliable sources, Suriya 40 will go on the floors soon and is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a film with Vetrimaaran in his kitty. His film with Vetrimaaran is based on the novel Vaadivasal. Written by CS Chellapa, the film will be the story about a bull and the one who captures it. The film will unfold against the backdrop of jallikattu. Vaadivasal will be produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who had bankrolled Vetrimaaran’s last film Asuran, starring Dhanush.

(Content provided by Digital Native)