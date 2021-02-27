Khushboo likely to be fielded from Chepauk in Chennai, to face DMK's Udhayanidhi Stalin



The AIADMK-BJP alliance is likely to field actor Khushboo Sundar from the Chepauk assembly constituency in Chennai. Multiple sources confirmed this to TNM a day after DMK youth wing secretary and son of MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin submitted his application to contest from the Chepauk

The Chepauk constituency, a bastion of the DMK, was represented by former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Kalaignar Karunandhi thrice and a face off between DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and Khushboo will make this a high profile fight this election.

The DMK has won from Chepauk in all assembly elections except in 1991 when a Congress candidate was elected from the constituency since the election was conducted immediately after the assasination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Karunanidhi won from the constituency in 1996, 2001 and 2006. After Karunandhi, the constituency was held by DMK's J Anbazhagan until his death in 2020 due to COVID-19 infection.

As AIADMK started seat-sharing talks with BJP on Saturday, BJP sources told TNM that they are expecting 18-22 seats in the alliance.

Sources also revealed that actor Gautami has shown interest to contest for the BJP from the Rajapalayam seat in Virudhunagar district but AIADMK is not willing to allot this seat to the BJP.

Sources in the AIADMK told TNM that they have offered 15 seats for the BJP and around 25 seats for Pattali Makkal Katchi or PMK. An announcement regarding the seat sharing talks with PMK is expected soon.The BJP has reportedly asked for seats in constituencies from Kanyakumari, Coimbatore and Chennai.

