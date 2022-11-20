Kharge slams Modi govt for 'not fulfilling' promises made to protesting farmers

It was on November 19 last year that PM Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws that raised concerns will be repealed, and made promises regarding MSP, compensation and withdrawal of police cases.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday, November 20, accused the Modi government of not fulfilling its promises on Minimum Support Price (MSP), compensation and withdrawal of cases against farmers who participated in the protests against the three central agricultural laws. The Congress had expressed solidarity with farmers as they marked the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement withdrawing the three farm laws, on Saturday.

"The Modi government, which crushed the farmers under vehicles, did not give cost plus 50 percent Minimum Support Price; did not give compensation to 733 martyred farmers and didn't even withdraw the case against them," Mallikarjun Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Last year, on these assurances, the farmers had celebrated Kisan Vijay Diwas on this very day," he added. Mallikarjun Kharge also shared a video montage of the farm laws protests.

On Saturday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Buldhana district of Maharashtra paid tributes to "over 700 farmers who were martyred" during the stir.

It was on November 19 last year that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three contentious farm laws will be repealed. The three laws had raised concerns that it will lead to the abolishment of the minimum support price (MSP) guaranteed by the government on select crops and leave farmers at the mercy of big corporations.