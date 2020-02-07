Khalid Rahman’s next has Tovino and Sharafudheen in the lead

This is Khalid’s next film after the critically acclaimed ‘Unda’ in which Mammootty played the lead.

Flix Mollywood

Details about director Khalid Rahman’s next are out. He has roped in Tovino Thomas and Sharafudheen to play the lead roles in the film, according to a report by the Times of India .

Muhsin Parari is penning this film in association with Ashraf Hamza.

The technical crew for this flick will comprise Jamshi Khalid for cinematography, Rex Vijayan and Shahabaz Aman for composing the soundtrack and Sushin Shyam for the background score, Noufal Abdullah for editing, Vishnu Govind-Sree Sankar for sound designing, Ronex Xavier for make-up, Mashar Hamsa for costume designing, Gokul Das for art direction and Badusha as project designer. This untitled film will be bankrolled by Aashiq Usman under his banner.

Khalid Rahman’s last directorial was Unda, an action-comedy that was bankrolled by Moviee Mill's Krishnan Sethukumar and Gemini Studios. The film had Mammootty in the lead role playing a police officer. The music for this film was by Prashant Pillai and the cinematography was handled by Jimshi Khalid and Sajith Purushan. Unda was about a team of policemen headed by SI Manikandan (Mammootty) sent to the Naxal prone areas in Chhattisgarh for election duty.

Before Unda, Khalid has directed the film Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, which won Rajisha Vijayan the state award for best actor (female) that year.

Tovino Thomas currently has Forensic needing his attention. The film has Saiju Kurup, Giju John, Reba Monica John, Dhanesh Anand, and Anil Murali forming the supporting cast. An interesting feature of this thriller is that it will be the first film in Malayalam to deal with forensic sciences in full length. Wielding the megaphone for Forensic are Akhil Paul and Anas Khan and they have scripted the film as well.

The technical crew of this entertainer includes Akhil George for cinematography, Jakes Bejoy for music, Shameer Muhammed for editing, Dileepnath for art direction, Sameera Saneesh for costume designing, Rajashekar for stunts and Vishnu Govind and Sree Sankar for sound designing. Navis Xaviour and Siju Mathew are producing the film under the banner Juvis Productions and Raju Malliath’s Ragam Movies.

(Content provided by Digital Native)