On 'KGF' star Yash's birthday, wife Radhika Pandit shares adorable pic

The teaser for Yashâ€™s highly anticipated â€˜KGF: Chapter 2â€™ was released on Thursday.

KGF: Chapter 2 actor Yash turned 35 on Friday. The actor enjoys a huge fan base, especially in South India, and fans and celebrities have flooded social media with birthday wishes for him. His wife, actor Radhika Pandit, took to Instagram to share an adorable photo on Yash's birthday. In the photo, the actor can be seen feeding a piece of cake to his wife.



Sharing the photo, Radhika wrote, "Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too. Happy birthday my Bestie. #radhikapandit #nimmaR (sic)."

Yash and Radhika Pandit are touted as the power couple of Sandalwood. The two have known each other since 2004, when they met for the first time on the sets of the Kannada serial Nada Gokula. In fact, the couple also made their movie debut together when they starred opposite each other in Moggina Manasu in 2008. Yash and Radhika kept their relationship status a secret for many years. The couple finally revealed that they were in a relationship and got married in December 2016.



On the occasion of Yashâ€™s birthday, the makers of his upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 released the film;s highly anticipated teaser. Though the teaser was scheduled to be released on Friday at 10:16 am, it was released early amid concerns of it leaking online ahead of schedule. Director and writer Prashanth Neel shared the same on Twitter and wrote, "A promise was once made, that promise will be kept! https://youtu.be/Qah9sSIXJqk Wishing Rocking Star @TheNameIsYash a very Happy Birthday. #KGF2Teaser #HBDRockyBhai @VKiragandur @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84"



The teaser gives fans a sneak peek of what can be expected in the sequel. It starts with a promise that Yash's character Rocky made to his dying brother. The teaser also gives fans a glimpse of Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera and raveena Tandon as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.



KGF: Chapter 2 picks up where the first film left off, at the Kolar Gold Fields. With Sanjay Dutt stepping into the role of Adheera again, fans eagerly await seeing the clash between the antagonist and Yash's Rocky. Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are the producers of the film, which is being bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films. The technical team of KGF: Chapter 2 comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

Watch the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 here:





(Content provided by Digital Native)