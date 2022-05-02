KGF star Yash turns down multi-crore ad deal for pan masala brand

Recently, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar drew flak for starring in an ad for a pan masala brand, after which he withdrew the endorsement.

Flix News

As the much-awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 continues to see success at the box office, Kannada actor Yash is also gaining praise from fans for turning down an endorsement deal worth crores for a pan masala brand. The news was confirmed by Yash's management agency — Exceed Entertainment — who revealed on April 29 that the actor refused a multi-crore deal for a pan masala and elaichi brand.

The management company’s statement said that Yash is interested in collaborating with brands and engaging with content that would promote healthy living, and is “meaningful for viewers.” “The decision comes from Yash’s core ethos of collaborating with meaningful and healthy content for the viewers,” it said.

This comes days after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar announced that he is withdrawing his association with gutka or chewing tobacco brand Vimal Elaichi. The actor had co-starred with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan in an ad for the brand. The three actors received flak from audiences for promoting a brand of harmful products. While Vimal Elaichi is marketed as a mouth freshener, fans criticised Akshay for his association with the chewing tobacco company. During an earlier endorsement, the actor had mentioned that he would “never do a gutka ad” and would like to promote the idea of “Healthy India”. After the Vimal Elaichi ad released earlier this month, the older video of Akshay Kumar resurfaced and was circulated widely on social media.

Extending an apology to fans, Akshay had tweeted on April 21, "I'm sorry. I would like to apologise to you, all my fans and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return, I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes.”

It is to be noted that gutka and other products that contain tobacco are regulated under the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition, Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act of 2003. With this, as is the case with liquor, tobacco products cannot be advertised through any medium directly.