â€˜KGFâ€™ star Yash embroiled in land dispute in Hassan

Residents at Thimmanahalli-Dudda village alleged that Yashâ€™s family had encroached on their land.

Flix Controversy

'KGF' star actor Yash's family was embroiled in a land dispute after residents of Karnataka's Thimmanahalli-Dudda village raised objection to the former's earth-levelling work on a vacant plot on Tuesday. Residents alleged that the plot belonged to them, the police said.

While Yash said that they were only making a compound wall to protect their property, residents alleged that the actorâ€™s parents were making a road there. Yash met with police officials at Dudda in Hassan in connection with the protest by residents, The Hindu reported.

The police said that the villagers picked up a quarrel with Yash's family members after they reached the village in the morning with bulldozers and started the land levelling work on a plot, of which they had claimed the possession. The villagers, however, alleged that Yash's family was encroaching on their land.

Dudda police sub-inspector Madhu said that Yash's family had hired bulldozers to build a road next to their farm to which the local residents took objections to.

"The residents are alleging that Yash's family is encroaching upon their land, while the family claimed that they were constructing on a Kharab land, which connects to the Kalabhairaveshwara temple behind the actor's farm land," she said.

The police officer added that the residents and Yash's family members have lodged a complaint and a counter complaint in this regard and investigations are on.

Yash, who was summoned to the police station, told reporters that he had purchased the farm land to become a model farmer in the days to come. "I am not here to make profits. I will not bother about my image. I am a son of this state, and if I want I will own property anywhere in this state. Who can stop me," he shot back.