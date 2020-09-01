'KGF' star Yash and actor Radhika Pandit reveal name of their second child

The couple welcomed their second child in October last year but celebrated his naming ceremony recently.

Putting an end to weeks of speculation, Sandalwood star couple Yash and Radhika Pandit finally revealed that they have named their son Yatharv. The couple had welcomed their second child in October last year but celebrated his naming ceremony recently.

In an Instagram video, Yash shared glimpses of the ceremony and wrote: “The one who completes us.” His wife, actor Radhika Pandit, too shared the same video and caption.

Ever since the couple announced the arrival of their second child there have been various speculations among fans about the name. Radhika had earlier quashed rumours that their son had been named Ayush. She wrote, “Morning dose of happiness. Replying to one of the most asked questions..Finally Junior is getting a name soon!! Will keep u guys updated #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S: His name is not Ayush.”

The couple also have a daughter named Ayra who was born in 2018.

Actor Yash shot to fame across the country with the success of KGF: Chapter 1 which was one of his biggest hits. The film was released in five languages - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on December 21, 2018. KGF was directed by Prashanth Neel who also wrote the screenplay and dialogues. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair, the rest of the star cast includes Anant Nag who is the narrator, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N Simha.

The sequel KGF: Chapter 2, which is a highly anticipated film, was set to release on October 23, 2020, but has been pushed as the shooting had to be stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. On August 20, director Prashanth Neel took to Twitter to announce that work for the sequel had resumed. Twitter account KRG Connects shared a picture of director Prashanth Neel with the film’s creative producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films, and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda with the caption “Core team on their favourite turf, ready to restart.” The director retweeted this post with the caption “Let’s get this done!!”

The sequel will also mark the entry of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt into south Indian films. He will be seen playing the role of antagonist, Adheera.