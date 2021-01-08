â€˜KGFâ€™ music composer to make debut in Mollywood

Composer Ravi Basrur will work in the film â€˜Muddyâ€™, to be directed by Dr Pragabhal.

Flix Entertainment

Well known music director in the Kannada film industry, Ravi Basrur, is all set to make his debut in Mollywood. The music composer has been signed up to set the tunes for the film titled Muddy, which will be directed by Dr Pragabhal. The film has Premdas Krishna and Yuvan playing the lead roles with Renji Panicker, Hareesh Peradi, IM Vijayan, Guinness Manoj, Shoba Mohan, Sunil Sugatha and Bineesh Bastin forming the rest of the cast.

According to reports, Muddy will be the first Indian film that is based on off-road mud racing (4*4). The filmmakers vouch that it is an exhilarating and adventurous film that will offer the viewers an all-new cinematic experience. KG Ratheesh is handling the cinematography while San Lokesh has been roped in to do the edits.

Ravi Basrur is currently composing tunes for the most-anticipated Kannada film KGF Chapter 2. Prashanth Neel, besides directing the film, has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues. Vijay Kiragandur is producing the project under his banner Hombale Films with Srinidhi Shetty playing the heroine in this entertainer. The technical team of KGF: Chapter 2 comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in it, the rest of the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh.

Incidentally, the musician had composed tunes for the prequel as well.

Ravi Basrur is also part of the Upendra starrer Kabza, which is in the making. Kabza, according to reports, will revolve on the life of a powerful underworld don played by Upendra. The film is set in the 1980s and will feature a bevy of stars from various industries including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayaprakash Reddy, Pradeep Rawat, Manoj Bajpai, Samuthirakani and Nana Patekar. Shooting will happen in various locations in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Madurai and Mangaluru. The film is bankrolled by MTB Nagaraju under the banner Sri Siddeshwara Entertainments. Plans are on to release it in seven languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and Bengali with plans to dub it in Chinese.

(Content provided by Digital Native)