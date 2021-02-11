'KGF' director Prashanth Neel to team up with Jr NTR?

Tentatively titled NTR31, the film will be going on floors by the end of 2022.

The massive success of the Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 has ensured that its director Prashanth Neel bagged some of the best offers in the other film industry. Prashanth had recently teamed up with Baahubali star Prabhas for a movie. Titled Salaar, the film was launched last month and the shoot of the first schedule recently commenced in Godavarikhani, Telangana. Prabhas and the film's female lead Shruti Haasan were a part of the first schedule.

Meanwhile, there were reports earlier that the director will be teaming up for a film with Jr NTR in the lead. According to the latest update, the director has been approached by Mythri Movie Makers, a top production house in Tollywood, to direct Jr NTR's next. Tentatively titled NTR31, the film will be going on floors by the end of 2022. It is expected that the highly anticipated film will be made on a huge budget.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for the multi-starrer RRR co-starring Ram Charan directed by SS Rajamouli. The period drama narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Produced at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner DVV Entertainments. The film also stars Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani along with international actors Ray Stevenson and Allison Doody.

Prashanth Neel is busy directing KGF: Chapter 2, the second installment of the Kannada film KGF, which starred Yash in the lead role. A sizeable portion of the sequel was shot when KGF: Chapter 1 was shot and the team is now set to film the remaining portions. Besides Yash, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois in prominent roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 16.

Meanwhile, the team of Salaar had recently completed shooting for the first schedule. Shruti Haasan has been roped in as the film's female lead. The announcement was made on her birthday and Prabhas himself welcomed her on board. The first look poster unveiled during the announcement of the project. In the first look poster, the 'rebel star' looked intense and intriguing as he rested his wrist on a gun in style. The film is going to be an action saga and it will be produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur.