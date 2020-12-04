‘KGF: Chapter 2’ teaser to be released on January 8, Yash’s birthday

The much-awaited film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles.

The shooting of Sandalwood director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash, is almost completed. With the film confirmed to hit the screens next year, fans have something exciting to look forward to soon. It has been confirmed that the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 will be released on January 8, 2020 on the occasion of Yash’s birthday. While replying to a fan’s tweet about the teaser, the film’s executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed the release date. He wrote in Kannada that the teaser will be released on January 8 and that it will be on "a different level". When a fan remarked that it's been three years since the release of the KGF teaser, and asked when the new teaser can be expected, Karthik replied: “It will be out on his birthday. It will be on a different level (sic)."



Details soon. We do come back again after James. @SanthoshAnand15 https://t.co/566RYGUsRs — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) December 2, 2020



The KGF makers in August unveiled the first glimpse of Sanjay Dutt’s character in the second part of the franchise. The first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera was released on the occasion of his birthday. The makers revealed that the look of Adheera was heavily inspired by the Vikings. In an interview with Cinema Express, Prashant Neel has opened up about how Sanjay Dutt helped design the character of Adheera. “We wanted to show the actor menacingly, and we decided to go with a Viking look. Sanjay sir has put a lot of effort and thought into it personally. His input has been huge,” said Prashanth. The character of Adheera was never revealed in KGF: Chapter 1. The character's identity remained unknown until the end of the film.

Talking about Sanjay Dutt’s character and having him on board, Yash was quoted in a Hindustan Times report as saying, “When we made KGF: Chapter 1, we had our own inhibitions and restricted ourselves in some way. But with this kind of success on our side, we are going all out to make the second part. We now know people are keenly looking forward to the second part and we can deliver it without any reservations. We’ve reserved the best for chapter 2.” KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Raveena Tandon in a key role. She will be seen as former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

