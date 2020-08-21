'KGF: Chapter 2’ shoot resumes, director Prashanth Neel shares photo

Director Prashanth Neel retweeted the photo of the cast on the set, and said, “Let’s get this done!”

Flix Sandalwood

In some good news for fans, director Prashanth Neel shared on Thursday that shooting of the much awaited film KGF: Chapter 2 has resumed. Twitter account KRG Connects shared a photo of director Prashanth Neel, the film’s creative producer Karthik Gowda of Hombale Films, and cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda with the caption “Core team on their favourite turf, ready to restart,” indicating they were on the set. Later, Prashanth retweeted the photo saying “Let’s get this done!”

The Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer is a sequel to the hit film KGF: Chapter 1. The film’s shooting had to be stopped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has also pushed the release of the film – which was slated to be on October 23 – further.

Karthik had told TNM in an interview last week that the film had 23 days of shooting left, which they would resume this week. The crew is looking to finish the film’s shoot by October this year.

KGF: Chapter 2 also marks the entry of Sanjay Dutt into south Indian films. The 61-year-old actor was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer earlier this month and was hospitalised at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for two days. He will reportedly head abroad for treatment. Sanjay Dutt will be seen in the antagonist’s role in KGF: Chapter 2, and will play the character of Adheera, whose look is inspired by the Vikings series.

The story of the KGF series follows Rocky, who is played by Yash, an orphan who becomes a gangster in Mumbai. According to reports, the story is based on Thangam, a criminal who was killed in a police encounter in 1997. Initially, Thangam’s mother Paulina or Pouli had even filed a petition to halt the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 arguing that the first instalment portrayed her son negatively. The filmmakers have now reportedly promised Pouli that Rocky’s character will be portrayed positively, even though Prashanth Neel has denied that Rocky’s character is based on Thangam in interviews.