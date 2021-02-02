'KGF: Chapter 2' release day should be national holiday, Yash fans appeal to PM

'KGF: Chapter 2' is slated for release on July 16, the makers recently announced.

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 recently announced the release date of the film. The Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer is slated to release on July 16, 2021. Yash announced the release with a new poster featuring his character, Rocky. "Fasten your seat belt cause the date is set," read the caption on the post.

Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set.. pic.twitter.com/LsmIvf7SSz â€” Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 29, 2021

Meanwhile, fans of the actor have penned a letter to PM Narendra Modi, seeking to declare a national holiday on the release day of KGF: Chapter 2. The letter reads, "As we all know the most expected Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 releasing on 16/7/2021 Friday. People are eagerly waiting for the movie, so we are requesting you to declare a national holiday. Try to understand our feelings. It's not just a movie it's our emotion."

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second instalment in the KGF franchise, with the first one starring Yash in the lead role. Both the films have been directed by Prashanth Neel. Besides Yash, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Nagabharana, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and Archana Jois.

The much-awaited teaser of the film was released in January on the occasion of Yashâ€™s birthday. The teaser, which was released before the scheduled date, clocked in around 16 million views within 10 hours of its release. The teaser showed glimpses of the main characters and the antagonist Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Duttâ€™s first look as Adheera was released on the occasion of his birthday last year. The makers revealed that his style was heavily inspired by the Vikings. Fans eagerly anticipate seeing Adheera on screen, after they received only a glimpse of him in KGF: Chapter 1.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF: Chapter 2 under his production banner Excel Entertainment. Recently, the Malayalam distribution rights of the film were acquired by Mollywood star Prithvirajâ€™s home banner, Prithviraj Productions.

