‘KGF: Chapter 2’ makers reveal time of teaser release

The makers of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ had earlier revealed that the teaser will be released on January 8, Yash’s birthday.

Flix SANDALWOOD

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have confirmed that the film’s teaser will release on January 8, on the occasion of lead actor Yash’s 35th birthday. Announcing the same earlier, the film's director Prashanth Neel tweeted: "A glance into the empire, it might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger and deadlier!"



To add to the excitement, the director has shared a new poster revealing the teaser release time. He tweeted: “2 days to go #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms youtube channel: http://bit.ly/HombaleFilms or RT to get a personal reminder. @VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84”





KGF: Chapter 2 picks up where the first film left off, at Kolar Gold Fields. With Sanjay Dutt stepping into the role of Adheera again, the film will see the clash between the antagonist and Yash’s character Rocky. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon.



After a short break from work due to health reasons, Sanjay Dutt had recently joined the sets and completed shooting for his portions. The makers recently wrapped up shooting for the climactic action sequence in Hyderabad. The sequence was reportedly choreographed by stunt director duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv.



KGF: Chapter 2 also features Achyuth Kumar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others, in prominent roles. Reports had earlier emerged that Prakash Raj was brought in as a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in KGF: Chapter 1. Clarifying the same, director Prashant Neel confirmed that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character.



Vijay Kiragandur and Karthik Gowda are the producers of the film, which is being bankrolled under the banner of Hombale Films. Initially, it was announced that the film will hit theatres worldwide on October 23, 2020. However, this was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industry grapevine suggests that the makers are planning to release the movie on April 13, 2021, on the occasion of the Ugadi festival.

(Content provided by Digital Native)