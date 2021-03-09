KGF: Chapter 2’ makers release special poster on Women’s Day

The poster features all the important female characters from the movie.

Flix Sandalwood

The makers of the popular Sandalwood period- action flick KGF: Chapter 2 launched a new poster on March 8 to celebrate International Women’s Day. The poster features the important female characters from the movie. While wishing fans for Women’s Day, the makers wrote, “To all the powerful women across the globe, Happy Women's Day to you beautiful souls. #WomensDay - #KGF Team.”

To all the powerful women across the globe, Happy Women's Day to you beautiful souls. #WomensDay - #KGF Team. pic.twitter.com/mnVUqBNjcP — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) March 8, 2021

Actors Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Eswari Rao among others appear in the new poster. Srinidhi Shetty has been cast as the female lead in the film. Meanwhile, Raveena will be essaying the role of Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India, and Eswari Rao will be seen in a pivotal role in KGF: Chapter 2. The star cast of the movie also includes Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Vasishta N Simha and B Suresha among others.

After the huge success of the prequel, KGF: Chapter 2 is one of the most- anticipated films of 2021. Earlier, the makers of the movie had released the trailer on January 7. It was well- received by the audience and garnered over 170 million views on YouTube.

Watch the teaser of the movie here:

The sequel is set in the Kolar Gold Fields and focuses on the scuffle between Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera and Yash’s Rocky.

Fans were elated when the makers announced the release date of KGF: Chapter 2 after a long wait. The film has been slated for theatrical release on July 16, 2021. It was initially scheduled to hit the big screens in October 2020 but had to be delayed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. Ravi Basrur is in charge of music, while Bhuvan Gowda is on board as the cinematographer. The art direction is by Shivakumar.