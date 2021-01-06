'KGF: Chapter 2' makers release 'KGF Times' newsletter to chronicle film trivia

In line with the era that the film is based on, the newsletter has been designed like vintage newspapers.

Flix Sandalwood

Homable Films has launched a newsletter ‘KGF Times’ to chronicle the behind the scenes pictures and trivia from the sets of KGF: Chapter 2 ahead of the teaser’s release. The makers of the film launched the first edition of the newsletter to treat all the fans with glimpses of the KGF world. The newsletter also offers stills from the film. The new editions will come out at 3 pm every day.

In line with the era that the film is based on, the newsletter has been designed like vintage newspapers. The makers have launched KGF Times in Hindi, English and other regional languages.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Hombale Films. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon and is slated for a 2021 release. This is the most anticipated release of the year from the Kannada film industry. The teaser of the film will be out on January 8 at 10.18 am, on the occasion of the lead actor’s birthday.

“The pan-Indian film which will be high on high-octane action and drama is touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2021,” read the press release.

Talking about the film, director Prashanth Neel said, “We came up with KGF Times because we understand the kind of excitement surrounding KGF: Chapter 2. The audience is intrigued about the film and what it has in store for them. We wanted to offer a glimpse into the world of the film and share some exclusive images and trivia.”

Both Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt have expressed their happiness over working with the team. Sanjay Dutt also said that this has been “craziest” characters he has essayed on screen. Raveena said that her character is a powerful one and that she cannot talk much about it now.

The film’s release date has not been announced yet.