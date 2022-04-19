KGF: Chapter 2 dominates Hindi belt box office, crosses Rs 200 crore mark

The much-awaited sequel is also breaking records set previously by Baahubali 2

Flix Box Office Records

After a flying start at the box office in the Hindi markets, KGF: Chapter 2 continued to dominate the weekend with record collections. The film has successfully collected Rs 228 crore gross the Hindi belt on its fourth day.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted on his Twitter account that the movie is making the fastest entry into the Rs 200 crore club, beating SS Rajamouliâ€™s period franchise Baahubali in the process. He said that on April 14, the day of its release, the film minted Rs 53.95 crore at the box office, Rs 46.7 crore on April 15, and Rs 42.90 crore and Rs 50.35 crore on April 16 and 17 respectively. Baahubali 2 reportedly collected Rs 80 crore at the box office on its fourth day since release, in the year 2017.

Starring actors Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, KGF 2 hit the big screens on April 14. It is helmed by director Prashanth Neel who rose to fame with KGF, the sequel of KGF 2. It released almost alongside Kollywood star Vijayâ€™s long-awaited actioner Beast which released on April 13 also in multiple languages.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film 'Salaar' starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in north Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films.