‘KGF: Chapter 2’ director Prashant Neel shares new still

The teaser of ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is set to release on January 8 at 10.18 am.

Flix Sandalwood

The shooting for the highly anticipated period drama KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, is nearly over. On Monday the director took to social media to reveal a new still from the film featuring Yash, which went viral. Sharing the new still, Prashanth tweeted, "The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now!”

It was recently announced that the teaser of the film will be released by the makers on January 8, 2021. Announcing the same, the team tweeted, "A glance into the empire, it might have taken a year longer for this, but we are coming stronger, bigger and deadlier!"

KGF: Chapter 2 picks up where the first film left off at Kolar Gold Fields. With Sanjay Dutt stepping into the role of Adheera again, the most anticipated part of the film has got to be the clash between Dutt’s character and Yash’s Rocky. The film also stars Srinidhi Shetty and Raveena Tandon.

The makers recently wrapped up shooting for the climax action sequence in Hyderabad. The sequence was reportedly choreographed by stunt director duo Anbumani and Arivumani, popularly known as Anbariv, and featured Sanjay Dutt and Yash.

The sequel also has Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, Vasishta N Simha, Prakash Raj and Rao Ramesh in prominent roles. For the sequel, Prakash Raj has been bought on board and reports emerged that he is a replacement for veteran actor Anant Nag, who played the key character of the narrator in the first instalment. Clarifying the same, director Prashant Neel said that Prakash Raj has not replaced Anant Nag and has come on board to play an entirely different character.

KGF: Chapter 2 was set to release in October 2020, but got delayed like most projects, due to the COVID-19. The film is now expected to hit the screens somewhere by mid-2021.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Farhan Akhtar is backing the Hindi version of KGF under his production banner Excel Entertainment. The film will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi across the nation.

The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.

