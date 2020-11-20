â€˜KGF: Chapter 1â€™ makers release behind-the-scenes pics

Released in five languages, including Kannada, the film had broken quite a few box-office records upon its release in December 2018.

Kannada star Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 1 was one of the biggest hits when it released in December 2018 and the team is currently working on bringing out its sequel. Incidentally, a sizeable portion of the sequel was filmed when KGF: Chapter 1 was shot and the team is now canning the remaining portions. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the shooting for Chapter 2 resumed in the month of August and lead star Yash joined the sets last month. Excel Entertainment, the distributors of KGF: Chapter 1, have now released some BTS (behind-the-scenes) pictures from the film sets.

KGF: Chapter 1, released in five languages, including Kannada, had broken quite a few box-office records. It collected Rs 50 crore in its 3-day run at the box-office and reached Rs 100 crore in a week. While Yash and Srinidhi Shetty play the lead pair in KGF: Chapter 1, the second instalment has only got bigger with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt joining the cast playing the role of Adheera, the antagonist, and Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is also part of the sequel. The movie also features Achyuth Kumar, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Anant Nag and Vasishta N Simha among others, in prominent roles.



In August the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Sanjay Duttâ€™s as Adheera, on the occasion of the starâ€™s birthday. The first look of Raveena Tandonâ€™s character, Ramika Sen, was released on the occasion of her birthday.



Sanjay Dutt is all set to start shooting for the film and is prepping for his character Adheera. According to the latest updates, he will be joining the team in Hyderabad in December for the rest of the shoot. According to sources, the makers will be canning the climax scene which will be a high octane one featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt. The two actors will be flaunting their six-pack abs for this intense fight sequence, which will be the highlight of the sequel.



Initially, it was announced that KGF: Chapter 2 will hit theatres worldwide on October 23 this year, but that was hampered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the makers are planning to release the movie on January 14, 2021, on the occasion of Makara Sankranti. Vijay Kiragandur is the producer of both the films and is bankrolling it under his Hombale Films banner. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and art director Shivakumar.

