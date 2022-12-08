KGF actor Krishna G Rao passes away in Bengaluru

According to media reports, the actor was at a relative’s place when he complained of a breathing issue and was rushed to the hospital.

Flix Obituary

Veteran Kannada actor Krishna G Rao, who was seen in the KGF series, passed away in Bengaluru on Wednesday, December 7. He was 70 years old. According to media reports, the actor was at a relative’s place when he complained of a breathing issue and was rushed to the hospital. He was reportedly admitted to ICU for a lung infection.

The actor's passing was mourned by the KGF production company. Hombale Films posted a photo of the actor and their condolences on their Twitter page. "Condolences from Hombale film team on the passing away of Krishna G Rao, fondly known as Tata by KGF fans. Om Shanti,” read the tweet.

Krishna G Rao played the role of a blind man in the movie KGF. He appears prior to the fight scene in which actor Yash engages with the villains of Narachi. Yash's character Rocky Bhai defeats the villains who were attempting to kill Krishna. Krishna's dialogue "Let me give you some counsel. Don't go blocking his path, sir" gained a lot of traction and connected with the audience.

While Krishna shot to fame after KGF, he had been in the industry for decades essaying small roles. Krishna Rao played the titular role in an upcoming Kannada film, titled Nano Narayanappa, which was his last movie.