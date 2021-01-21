'KGF' actor Garuda Ram cast in Malayalam film with Mohanlal

The film has been directed by B Unnikrishnan.

Flix Mollywood

Kannada star Garuda Ram of KGF fame has been roped in for a pivotal role in the Mohanlal starrer Aaraattu. The upcoming mass entertainer is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. On Wednesday, director Unnikrishnan took to his social media pages and shared a picture with the leading man Mohanlal and Garuda Ram. "It was nice working with Ram, aka Garuda Ram in #aarattu," wrote B Unnikrishnan in his tweet.

Even though nothing much has been revealed about the KGF actor's character in the movie, the sources close to the project suggest that he is playing the lead antagonist.

In the film, Mohanlal plays the titular role of Neyyattinkara Gopan, who travels from Neyyattinkara to Palakkad. Apparently, the actor travels in a black Mercedes, with the registration number 2255, on an assignment and the events during the travel form the crux of the film. Sources in the know say that the car is important to the film.

Shraddha Srinath will be appearing in a Malayalam film after five years. Reportedly, Shraddha will be playing the Revenue Divisional Officer in it. The rest of the star cast includes Saikumar, Nedumudi Venu, Siddique, Vijayaraghavan, Rachana Narayanankutty, and Ashwin Kumar. Scripted by Udayakrishna, this film is scheduled for an Onam release this year. Itâ€™s said that the film will be an action entertainer which has movie buffs eager for further information.

All COVID-19 safety protocols are being followed on the sets of Aaraattu, which will be shot primarily in Palakkad. Director Unnikrishnan revealed that before filming the action scenes, the stunt master and his assistants will quarantine themselves for 7 days before undergoing the COVID-19 tests. Further, the team has to maintain distance during the shoot. The director added that Rs. 30 lakh has been allotted for COVID-19 precautions.

Mohanlal awaits the release of Drishyam 2 which will be premiering on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video soon. The sequel to the hit film of the same title has Mohanlal and Meena, the lead pair, in reprised roles along with Hansiba Hassan and Esther Anil playing their daughters. The star cast also includes Murali Gopy, Ganesh Kumar and Sai Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is in post-production stage.

Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is awaiting release. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is the most popular of the Marakkars.

Mohanlal is also planning to make his directorial debut with Barroz 3D. More details about this ambitious project are awaited.

(Content provided by Digital Native)