'KGF 2': What should we expect from the sequel?

Ahead of the second film's release, we look at the themes in 'KGF' that made it work with the audience and what we can expect from the sequel.

Though theatres are yet to reopen, the anticipation around the Yash starrer KGF 2, which is expected to release in October this year, has only been building up. The makers recently released the poster of Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt, much to the excitement of fans of the franchise.

For those who are new to the world of the Prashanth Neel directed KGF, Adheera is the prime antagonist in Chapter 2 of the film. We see only his veiled face in the first film. Rocky, played by Yash, will be taking on Adheera in order to free the bonded labourers in the Narachi Limestone Corporation.

Although the first film was criticised for the screenplay and direction (the romance especially), it managed to capture the imagination of the audience with its arresting visuals. The larger-than-life story set in the Kolar Gold Fields (also referred to as the mythical El Dorado) with elements of fantasy, succeeded at the box-office despite hiccups.

Underdog hero

Rocky is born to a single mother who struggles to bring him up. He loses her early and swears to fulfil the promise he made to her – to die as a rich and powerful man though he was born into poverty. We see Rocky's childhood in flashes, as he enters the world of crime. The scene when a young Rocky is asked what he wants and he responds with 'Duniya!' (the world) establishes what he will be as an adult. A ruthless man who won't stop till he acquires what he desires.

The underdog hero, especially when he has negative shades, has always worked with the audience. It's difficult to predict how he will respond to a situation and this keeps the narrative suspenseful. By the end of Chapter 1, we see Rocky standing up for the workers at the gold mine. While in the first film, he's brash and does what he likes, the second one may portray him as a more righteous man.

Destiny

The film deliberately draws comparisons between the birth of Rocky and the discovery of gold at the mine. As the rock is extracted from the earth, Rocky is born to his mother. We know immediately that their two destinies are intertwined.

Suryavardhan (Ramesh Indira) is the don who establishes the mine but Rocky's real battle is with his son Garuda (Ramachandra Raju) in the first film. Later in the film too, the 'mad' storyteller of the mine, Kencha, narrates a story about a hero who will save them from the cruel men who control them. Rocky enters the mine to assassinate Garuda, on the promise that if he succeeds, don Andrews will give him control of Mumbai city. However, what he sees in the mine changes his purpose.

KGF 2 is expected to take this theme forward. There's some mystery to Rocky's origins in the first film which might be used in the second one to make revelations. It will also be interesting to see how Adheera's character is built. In the first film, Suryavardhan picks his son Garuda over his brother Adheera as his heir, but with both men dead, it is up to Adheera to try and stop Rocky. There's also Virat, Suryavardhan's younger brother, who may play a pivotal role in the sequel.

Motherhood

KGF is high on mother sentiment, which is ever popular with the audience. Even as Rocky is amoral and pursues wealth single-mindedly, he's often reminded of his mother's struggles. When he's in the car with Reena (Srinidhi Shetty), Andrews's daughter in whom he's interested, he's suddenly drawn to a poor woman who is trying to pick up a bun from the road for her child.

In the mine, too, there are two mothers who emotionally move Rocky. One is the mother who runs after her son who crosses the line that labourers are not supposed to cross. The guards shoot both of them dead. The other is Shanthi (Roopa Rayappa), the heavily pregnant mother who eventually gives birth to a girl. Several times in the film, we see how Rocky's mother's words have influenced him and he never fails the promise he made to her.

The second film may show us more of his childhood and the secrets between him and his mother.

Revenge

The theme of revenge runs all through the film. First, it is Rocky who wants to avenge his mother's death. His enemy is poverty. And then there are multiple struggles for power among the various players in the gangs. Adheera's return will also be to seek revenge for the death of his brother and nephew.

When Rocky executes Garuda in an elaborate and chilling sequence, he does so in front of the huge idol of Kali, the goddess of death who is also a protector. As he kills Garuda, the labourers remember the cruelty that they have experienced and feel that the act is justified. Further, Rocky makes it a point to do the killing publicly so as to inspire an uprising among the labourers.

The first film defined a few other characters among the labourers, such as Shanthi, her husband who dies to save her life, the blind worker, the storyteller, and some of the older slaves. While most of the narrative revolved around Rocky, the second film may give these characters more importance since it's expected to be on the revolt of the people.

Frame story

The story of KGF is set in the past and it is narrated within the frame story of a veteran journalist being questioned by a TV news channel about his book on the mines.

The veteran, Anand Ingalagi (Anant Nag), sits down for an interview with the channel's chief editor, Deepa Hegde (Malavika Avinash), who believes his account is false. However, as she listens to the story, she becomes intrigued in spite of herself. The first film does not answer how Anand got to know the hidden story and why exactly the Government of India banned his book or issued a death warrant on Rocky.

It also does not reveal the connections between Anand and Rocky. Raveena Tandon has been signed to play Ramika Sen, the Indian Prime Minister in 1981, who issues the orders. Is she a negative character or is she playing along with Rocky? The sequel will tell us.

