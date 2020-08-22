'KGF: Chapter 2' shoot to resume from Aug 26, Sanjay Dutt to join after his break

There are around 24 days of shoot remaining. Initially, the crew will be shooting for around 15 days and the remaining portions will be shot after a break.

The shooting of KGF:Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2018 film KGF: Chapter 1 starring Yash, will resume from the third week of August. The film's creative producer Karthik Gowda in an interview to Hindustan Times told that the shoot will resume from August 26 in Bengaluru. He had also clarified that the pictures of director Prashant Neel which recently surfaced online were from a different location and not from the sets of KGF: Chapter 2.

In a recent interview with Cinema Express, Karthik confirmed that the shoot will resume from the third/fourth week of August. “We will be instituting strict guidelines on the sets, and we will have all the technicians temporarily camped at a nearby hotel, and will not be allowed to venture out until the schedule gets completed,” Karthik said.

The film shooting was scheduled to begin last week but it was postponed by around 10 days.The sequel has two top Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with Stage 3 lung cancer and may fly to the US for treatment. He also announced a break from work for his medical treatment. According to the film's camp, he has completed the majority of the portion of his work with just three days of shoot left.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, who has also written the story, screenplay and dialogues, the film has Yash playing the lead role and paired up opposite Srinidhi Shetty.

Recent reports also suggest Easwari Rao, who made a comeback to the industry with Rajinikanth’s Kaala, has been roped in for a crucial role in the film. While Raveena Tandon will be seen the character of a politician in the film and Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Adheera.

Vijay Kiragandur produced the project under his banner Hombale Films. The technical team comprises music director Ravi Basrur, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and art director Shivakumar.

KGF: Chapter 1, which hit the marquee in December 2018, was released in five languages simultaneously - Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam and Yash instantly became a star with pan Indian appeal. With KGF turning out to be a massive success in all the languages it was released, movie buffs are waiting for the sequel eagerly. Like the prequel, KGF will be dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. It may be noted here that KGF went on to become the first film in Sandalwood to reach the Rs. 200 crore club.

