Entertainment related topics have made it to the list of top 10 searches this year in India on Google, which released its â€˜Year In Search 2022â€™ report on December 7 to highlight the trending topics on the search engine. The Hindi film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukherjee and starring actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has been placed at the sixth rank. The dubbed version of the film was also released in other languages including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, the popular Kannada film KGF2 from the hit KGF franchise starring actor Yash in the lead, has secured the ninth rank. The film hit the big screens on April 14, clashing with Kollywood star Vijayâ€™s Beast. KGF 2 was also released in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi. These two films made it to the top two positions in the entertainment category.

The rest of the list under the category included Vivek Agnihotriâ€™s controversial Hindi film The Kashmir Files in third place, SS Rajamouliâ€™s magnum opus RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others in fourth, and the Kannada movie Kantara led by Rishab Shetty in the fifth place. While Kantara had a massive run at the box office, it also sparked a row over the appropriation of Bhoota Kolas and the plagiarism suit filed by Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge against Kantaraâ€™s track â€˜Varaha Roopamâ€™.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandannaâ€™s Pushpa: The Rise, Lokesh Kanagrajâ€™s multi-starrer action drama Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi among others, and Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoorâ€™s Laal Singh Chaddha, the Hindi remake of Hollywood film Forrest Gump, have secured the sixth, seventh and eighth ranks respectively.

Jeethu Josephâ€™s Malayalam movie Drishyam 2, which was also remade in multiple languages, and English superhero film Thor: Love and Thunder based on Marvel comics, were at the ninth and tenth place in the list of most searched entertainment topics in India this year.