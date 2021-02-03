#KFIDemandsFullOccupancy: Sandalwood demands 100% occupancy in cinema theatres

On Wednesday, Dhruva Sarja, who’s film Pogaru is set to release on February 19, joined actors like Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhananjaya in demanding 100% occupancy.

Flix Entertainment

Stars of the Kannada film industry, otherwise known as Sandalwood, took to Twitter to protest against the State Government’s decision to allow only 50% occupancy in movie theatres across the state until February 28. This decision was taken in spite of Union Government’s permission to cinema halls to function with full seating capacity. With several big releases ahead of them, the decision did not go down well with distributors and producers too demanding an audience with the Chief Minister to discuss the issue.

On Wednesday, Dhruva Sarja, who’s film Pogaru is set to release on February 19, joined actors like Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Dhananjaya in demanding the cinema halls be permitted to function with full seating capacity and also used the hashtag ‘#KFIDemandsFullOccupancy’ which was soon picked by many users.

A panel from the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, led by their president Jayaraj, is gearing up to meet Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday with their demands. Speaking to TNM, Jayaraj said, "A meeting has been scheduled for today. As and when the CM allocates time for the meeting, the delegation will speak to him requesting 100% occupancy. The Union Government has already issued orders that theatres can operate with full occupancy. We are hoping that the state government will also allow us to do the same."

When contacted, Karnataka Producers’ Association President GK Ramakrishna told TNM, "We were fearful that our films won't collect revenue but Union Government's decision helped us and we heaved a sigh of relief. However, the state's decision was jolting. The State government is going against the Union government’s decision. Our demand is to get full occupancy in theatres in the state and we will not settle unless they [the government] agree with our demands."

Many distributors, producers, speaking out after Dhruva Sarja’s tweet questioned the government saying if public transport is allowed to function, if markets and malls are open then why not cinema halls be allowed to function with full capacity.

“After reviewing the current scenario of COVID-19 and also considering the possible second wave of COVID-19, it has been decided that as a matter of abundant precaution and in the larger interest of public health, 50% capacity of seating in cinema halls shall continue till 28th of February, 2021,” read the circular issued by the Department of Health saying that despite a decline in cases it was advisable to follow the Central health ministry’s guidelines.

Shops, malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks - Depending on the size, the entry shall be regulated to avoid crowding. Special events that attract crowds shall be avoided. Hotels and restaurants should not exceed the full seating capacity, mentioned the circular.