KFC India to provide 1 million meals to feed communities in need amid pandemic

These meals will be provided to migrant workers and daily wage earners struggling to earn a livelihood during the extended lockdown.

KFC India on Wednesday announced that it has pledged to donate at least 1 million meals to help communities in need during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. These meals will be provided to migrant workers and daily wage earners struggling to earn a livelihood during the extended lockdown. Supported by the Yum! Foundation, KFC India will be funding these meals.

“Giving back is one of KFC’s core values. As a nation, we are all working collectively to flatten the COVID-19 curve; at the same time there are many in our communities who are adversely impacted because of the ongoing lockdown. They are grappling with limited or no access to essential items, including food, for their families. As individuals & corporates, we have an opportunity to make a positive difference to their lives and provide access to nutritious food. We are all together in this fight against COVID-19 and I have faith that we will come through stronger and better”, said Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India.

KFC has partnered with ResponseNet to work with impacted communities in need across Delhi, Assam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jharkhand and other states. ResponseNet will be disseminating kits of essential food and necessity items as rice, flour, pulses, cooking oil, spices, etc. in the identified regions. With growing uncertainty around the situation of COVID-19, these kits provide interim relief to the families.

KFC India has also made the following commitments to support its people and communities during the ongoing pandemic.

Thanking frontline warriors - Healthcare workers: KFC is committed to serving more than 10,000 thank you KFC meals to healthcare workers at hospitals across Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Employee well-being: Yum! Brands Foundation has set up the Global Employee Medical Relief Fund, to provide financial support for KFC team members at company and franchise-owned restaurants all across the world, who may be diagnosed with or who are caring for someone diagnosed with COVID-19.

Continuing to serve consumers through Safe & Contactless Delivery: Consumers can avail the Contactless Delivery option on prepaid orders, thereby ensuring no up-close contact with our delivery riders at the time of receiving the food, including exchange of cash. Tamper-evident seals used on the food delivery bags reassure that the food has been untouched by anyone once packed and until delivered to the customer. KFC continues to implement stringent measures as regular temperature checks, intensified sanitisation of surfaces at the restaurants, social distancing, even in the kitchens, etc. across all restaurants.