Kerala's ‘She Taxi’ to give free rides to aged, sick for emergencies during lockdown

Initially, the services of She Taxi will be available in and around 15 km of cities like Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

Kerala's unique She Taxi, a taxi service run completely by women, under the Social Justice Department of the state, will come to the aid of aged and people living alone, to assist with emergencies during the lockdown. From free cab rides to hospitals, to procurement of medicines, She Taxi's special services have started from Sunday.

The service of She Taxi can be used by aged people and those living alone, who are struggling to buy medicines and to go to hospitals during the present lockdown, said Health Minister KK Shailaja in her Facebook post.

To avail the facility, one can contact the call centres (7306701200, 7306701400) of the establishment. Those who seek help to buy medicines, should also send the doctor’s prescription through WhatsApp to these numbers.

The service will be provided free of cost for those belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Half the original amount will be charged from other people. It has also been said mentioned that the service will be provided free of cost to those holding Above Poverty Line (APL) ration cards, if they are financially backward.

The expenses incurred by the drivers of She Taxi due to the service, will be met by Gender Park, an autonomous institution under the state government, Global Track (company providing call centre facility) and She Taxi drivers. The safety kits needed for She Taxi drivers will be provided by NIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

The state imposed lockdown on March 24, a day before the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tackle coronavirus, came into place. People are advised to come out of houses only for procurement of essentials and for emergency medical requirements.

She Taxi, which was started in 2015 by Gender Park, is India's first 24-hour taxi service for and by women.