Kerala's Gahana Navya James secures 6th rank in UPSC examination 2022

This is the second consecutive year in which women candidates have showcased their exceptional performance by occupying the top three ranks in the UPSC examinations.

news UPSC

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results of the Civil Service Examination for the year 2022, revealing an impressive achievement by candidates from Kerala. Gahana Navya James, hailing from Pala in Kottayam district, secured an outstanding sixth rank in the examination. Gahana, an alumna of St Thomas College in Pala, pursued her MA in Political Science. Joining her from the state of Kerala, Arya VM, Anoop Das, and S Gautham Raj secured the 36th, 38th, and 63rd ranks, respectively. Notably, female candidates have dominated the top four All-India Ranks in this year's examination.

The first rank was secured by Ishita Kishore, while Garima Lohia secured the second rank. Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishri claimed the third and fourth positions, respectively. This is the second consecutive year in which women candidates have showcased their exceptional performance by occupying the top three ranks in the UPSC examinations.

The civil services examination, conducted by the UPSC, follows a rigorous three-stage process comprising the preliminary, main, and interview stages. This comprehensive evaluation aims to select candidates for prestigious civil services positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and others. The rank list reveals that a total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment based on their performance. The preliminary examination took place on June 5, 2022, followed by the mains examination from September 16 to 25. The interview phase concluded on May 18, culminating in the final assessment of the candidates.