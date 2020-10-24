Kerala's first IIT in Palakkad to get a new campus, Nila campus inaugurated

CM Pinarayi inaugurated the Nila campus and Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank laid the foundation stone by unveiling plaques through an online conference.

news Education

The first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kerala was inaugurated on Friday by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education. CM Pinarayi inaugurated the Nila campus in Palakkad by unveiling a plaque via video conference, while the stone laying was done online by Minister Pokhriyal, by unveiling another plaque.

“Today at the foundation stone laying ceremony of IIT Palakkad, I interacted with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and MoS for External Affairs V Muraleedhadan and other dignitaries. Starting its journey in 2015 under the supervision and patronage of IIT Madras, today four B Tech programmes, six M Tech programmes, and three M Sc programmes are on the path of constant progress. Now this building will give a new dimension to the progress,” said Minister Pokhriyal.

He added that IIT Palakkad, with its centre for research and education in data sciences, will explore new possibilities in the field of new scientific and technical knowledge in data sciences and artificial intelligence. There will be the aid of various institutions in France and Germany. “Such collaborations will strengthen the quality of education and the soft power of India,” the minister said.

“I am happy that a budget of Rs 1,006 Cr has been approved for the first phase of construction of IIT Palakkad. Only through the construction of such institutions can we fulfil our dreams of nation building, capacity building and character building,” Minister Pokhriyal added.

CM Pinarayi could not make his inaugural speech due to connectivity issues. The state’s Minister for Higher Education KT Jaleel, spoke of the contribution of 450 acres of land by the state government for free to build the campus. “It was in 2014 that the Palakkad IIT was declared. The first IIT in the country came up three years after independence, during the time of PM Jawaharlal Nehru in Karagpur. There are 23 IITs across India today. Kerala now has an IIM (Indian Institute of Management) and an IIT too has come after a lot of effort. We hope that an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) will also be allowed in the state,” Minister Jaleel said.