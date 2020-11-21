Kerala's COVID-19 caseload crosses 5.55 lakh, active patients 66,856

The toll mounted to 2,022 with 25 covid related deaths.

news Coronavirus

Kerala recorded 5,772 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the total caseload to over 5.55 lakh, as the toll crossed the 2000 mark with 25 more fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, 60,210 samples were tested, as the test positivity rate touched 9.59 per cent.

So far, 58,09,226 samples have been sent for testing.

Of the positive cases, 53 are health workers, 91 had come from outside the state and 4,989 were infected through contact, Health minister K K Shailaja said.

The total case load has climbed to 5,55,313, while the recoveries touched 4,88,437 with 6,719 people getting cured and 66,856 are presently under treatment.

While three districts-- Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kozhikodeaccountedfor over 700 cases, the northernmost Kasaragod accounted for the least number of cases 104, the minister said in a press release.

As many as 3,18,079 people are under observation, including 16,330 in hospitals.

Six new areas were included in the hotspot list, while three places were deleted.