Kerala Youth accused of killing father held from Bengaluru

The incident came to light when 55-year-old Suresh Kumar, a coir factory worker in Alappuzha, did not wake up from his sleep on Wednesday morning.

A 25-year-old youth from Kerala, who went missing from his Alappuzha house after allegedly killing his father, was arrested by the Kerala police from Bengaluru on Saturday, August 19. The incident came to light when 55-year-old Suresh Kumar, a coir factory worker in Alappuzha, did not wake up from his sleep on Wednesday morning.

According to Kumarâ€™s wife, he was found dead at his house and that the previous night, there was a drunken brawl between Kumar and his son Nikhil (accused) over a loan taken for Nikhil's August 28 wedding. Being bed-ridden after suffering a fracture in one of her legs, Kumarâ€™s wife was unable to intervene when the brawl took place.

Nikhil was reportedly missing since Wednesday morning, but the Alappuzha Police launched a manhunt and took him into custody from Bengaluru. Nikhil will be produced before a local magistrate shortly.