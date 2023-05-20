Kerala woman who was complainant in â€˜couple swappingâ€™ network case murdered at home

The husband of the complainant in the 'couple-swapping' network case, who is suspected to have killed her, has been hospitalised as he had consumed poison.

A woman who was a complainant in a â€˜wife-swappingâ€™ case was found hacked to death in Keralaâ€™s Kottayam district on May 19, Friday. She was found hacked to death at her house near Manarcaud around 10.30 am on Friday. An officer from the Manarcaud police station told TNM that the womanâ€™s husband, who is suspected to have killed her, had consumed poison and was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. Since he is unconscious, the police have not been able to find any leads, the officer said.

According to reports, the woman had been separated from her husband and was living with her parents.

The couple swapping case in the state came to light in January last year after the woman lodged a complaint with the Kottayam district police, alleging that her husband had forced her to have sex with multiple people in a 'couple swapping' network for two years. The couple swapping network allegedly had hundreds of members in it, and the police made several arrests in the case.

Through the network, couples were allegedly â€˜exchangingâ€™ women. While some of these 'exchanges' happened with the consent of the women involved, others were not. The accused in the case belonged to three districts of Kerala â€” Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha.