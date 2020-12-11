Kerala woman suffers miscarriage allegedly following attack by CPI(M) workers

The incident took place when Sheeba tried to block party workers from attacking her relative, who is a Congress worker.

A 30-year-old pregnant woman, who was allegedly attacked by a few Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers at her house in Thiruvananthapuram, lost her baby as she suffered a miscarriage. Sheena, a resident of Vaduvachal near Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram, was two months pregnant when the incident took place.

On Wednesday, a few Congress workers attacked some CPI(M) booth agents in Vizhinjam during the Kerala local body polls on December 8. In retaliation, a few CPI(M) workers barged into Congress worker Jafarâ€™s house and started attacking him. Sheena, who is Jafarâ€™s neighbour and relative, was in the house at the time. She tried to block the workers when she was also allegedly attacked by the CPI(M) workers.

Sheena was taken to a private hospital at Neyyatinkara first and later shifted to Government Hospital for Women and Children in Thycaud. She is currently under treatment.

The Vizhinjam police, on Thursday, registered a case against a few CPI(M) workers. They were booked under section 316 (causing death of quick unborn child by act amounting to culpable homicide) and 354 (outraging modesty of woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

In February 2018, a woman from Kozhikode had alleged that a local CPI(M) leader had attacked her and she had an abortion following the attack. Tambi, a local CPI(M) leader, allegedly kicked her when she was four-and-half-month pregnant at the time. Following the attack, she had to undergo an abortion.

However, the police said that a few men, including her neighbours, came to the woman's house to assault her husband over a land dispute between them. She was attacked when she intervened when her husband and five-year-old son were being assaulted. The CPI(M) worker kicked the woman. Later, she reportedly had a clot in her placenta and had to opt for an abortion.