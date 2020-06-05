Kerala woman sexually assaulted, husband and 4 friends in custody

The 24-year-old woman said that her husband made her drink alcohol forcibly and then left.

news Crime

A 24-year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram was sexually assaulted on Thursday night, by a group of men. The offenders are alleged to be the friends of her husband, who is also suspected to be involved in the crime and is in police custody.

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the woman, her husband and two children — aged six and three — went to a beach near Vettuthura, on Thursday evening. From there, they went to the husband’s friend’s house in the same area, where the crime took place, the police told TNM.

“At this house, the woman was forcefully given alcohol. She has said that she was then taken near a bush outside the house by a few men who are said to be her husband’s friends, and was sexually assaulted. We understand that she was in an inebriated state when the incident took place,” Ratheesh Kumar, Sub Inspector of Kadinamkulam police station, told TNM.

The woman also alleged that her husband asked her not to give a police complaint.

“I was taken to a house (husband’s friend’s) by my husband, he forced to me drink alcohol. There were two aged people in the house and about six or so men were outside the house. I was forcefully given alcohol even when I said I did not want to. My husband left in between. When someone grabbed my shoulder, the lady there told me to leave fast, then I took my son and left. But as I entered road, the men stopped me and took me in a vehicle,” the woman told Manorama News.

“I was taken to a bush and was molested by four men. My husband was not there when I was molested. I am not sure whether I was attacked with his knowledge," she added.

The police said that following the incident, the woman managed to escape from the house with her child and was seeking help from passersby. She managed to stop a vehicle passing by. The person in the vehicle alerted the police, who then took her to a hospital.

According to police, the woman has sustained injuries. “The woman has assault marks on her face and near her eyes. She underwent a medical examination in Chirayinkeezhu Taluk Hospital, but we are yet to receive the medical report. Though she has some minor injuries, doctors suggested not to admit her due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation,” the SI said.

Speaking to TNM, the hospital officials said that the woman was brought to the hospital in the night and left after a medical examination around 4 am on Friday.

According to the police, the woman is now in her parents' house in Thiruvananthapuram.

Police have taken three men, including her husband, into custody. Police are on the lookout for other men who were there during the alleged crime.

Read: Why Kerala cops must act on stalking complaints than ‘counsel’ stalkers