Kerala woman set ablaze by partner for wanting to post a video on Instagram dies

The woman, Athira, and her live-in partner Shanavas had a six-month-old infant together, who was in the house when the incident occured.

A woman who was allegedly set ablaze by her partner in Keralaâ€™s Kollam, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, June 10. The 28-year-old woman, identified as Athira, was in a live-in relationship with Shanavas, the accused. The couple reportedly argued over a video shot by Aathira, which she wanted to upload on Instagram, on June 8. The argument led to Shanavas reportedly pouring kerosene on Athira and setting her ablaze. Shanavas also tried to take his own life, and is currently undergoing treatment in Thiruvananthapuram for the 40% burn injuries he suffered.

Athira and Shanavas have a six-month-old baby together, who was present at their house at the time when the incident took place. The couple lived in Kaipallimukku in Anchal, Kollam for the last two years. After the incident occured, Athira was first taken to Anchal Taluk hospital, and later shifted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. The police recorded her statement while she was undergoing treatment here. In her statement, she said that Shanavas had set her ablaze over a fight. He is currently undergoing treatment at the same hospital. The police have registered a case against Shanavas.

In January 2020, another woman was killed by her partner in Thiruvananthapuram. Fifty-one-year-old Sakha Kumari, was found electrocuted at her residence in Karakonam. Her 29-year-old husband Arun claimed that Sakha died after getting a shock from the Christmas lights in their house, but later it was proved that she was electrocuted. An enquiry was launched after some neighbours expressed doubt over her death. Arun was later arrested by the police for her murder.

In May 2020, 25-year-old Uthraâ€™s death by snake bite became a sensational case. She was bitten by two snakes in a span of about one month, and succumbed after being bitten for the second time. However, after her parents alleged foul play, it was found that she was murdered. The snake bites were deliberately set up by her husband Sooraj, who was later arrested.

