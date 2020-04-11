Kerala woman recovers from COVID-19, gives birth to baby boy two days later

Both the husband and wife had COVID-19.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

In yet another piece of good news amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, a Kerala woman who recently recovered from COVID-19, gave birth to a baby boy on Saturday. The Kasaragod native and her husband had contracted the disease and were admitted to the Government Medical College at Pariyaram in Kannur on March 20. The couple tested negative for the virus in Thursday and the woman have birth to a baby boy on Saturday at 12.20 pm.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared the news during his press meet on Saturday. “Both mother and the baby are keeping fine. Congratulations to the doctors and others in the medical team,” the CM said.

The husband had come back from Gulf and it is from him that the fully pregnant wife got the infection. Though the couple tested negative for COVID-19 two days ago, hospital authorities discharged the woman from the isolation ward and shifted her to the gynecology ward. On Saturday noon she delivered the child through a cesarean. Reportedly, she was one among five pregnant women who were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19.

Medical College Principal Dr Roy told the media that this was the first such case in Kerala and third in India. "For a few days the newborn will be kept away from the mother. The infant will be provided with the mother’s breast milk only after a few days."

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Seven of the patients hail from Kannur district, two from Kasaragod and one from Kozhikode. Seven persons among the 10, contracted the disease through primary contact, while three of the patients are foreign returnees.

Nineteen people tested negative on Saturday and were discharged. A total of 373 people in the state have been found positive for the disease so far. Out of this, 228 are still under treatment while 143 people have recovered. There have been three COVID-19 related deaths in the state so far.

Kerala’s recommendation to PM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media that the government has given certain recommendations regarding the lifting of lockdown, in his video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The state will abide by the directions of the central government. We gave recommendations that the regulations in place now should continue in the regions that are classified as hotspots, till April 30. In non-hotspots areas, social distancing will be continued and other directions can he put out by state governments,” he said.

Expressing concern on the plight of 3.8 lakh migrant workers in Kerala, the CM also told the Prime Minister that as most of them are waiting to go back to their villages, the Centre should allow them necessary transportation.

“We want the centre to arrange a non-stop train for this after April 14, so that they can return as they please. It was also recommended that the migrant workers should be given financial assistance for three months as they are without any money," the CM said.

Pinarayi Vijayan also stressed the plight of non-resident Kerala population in foregin countries. CM also sought the possibility of special flights for NRKs.

More relaxations

The Chief Minister also announced more lockdown relaxations. With reports emerging that bee farmers are not able to harvest honey, CM said that farmers can collect honey under certain regulations.

Chartered accountant offices and printing presses can be opened once a week. Vaccination for children will resume. It has also been decided that required testing will be done for home nurses in the state who are taking care of elderly people.

Read:

Fraternity in times of lockdown: Kerala cops share snacks with TN counterparts

Kerala's 'bug hunter' receives 10,000 dollars for reporting Google glitch

Watch: