Kerala woman killed in rocket strike in Israel while she was on video call with husband

The deceased, Soumya Santhosh, was a native of Idukki who had been working as a caregiver in Israel for the past seven years.

A woman from Kerala, working in Israel, was killed in a rocket strike allegedly by militant group Hamas on Tuesday, her family members said. They said that the rocket fell on the residence of 31-year old Soumya Santhosh, a resident of Idukki, who had been working in the city of Ashkelon in Israel, while she was talking to her husband Santhosh, who is in Kerala, over a video call in the evening.

"My brother heard a huge sound during the video call. Suddenly the phone got disconnected. Then we immediately contacted fellow Malayalees working there and we came to know about the incident," Santhosh's brother Saji told PTI.

Soumya, hailing from Keerithodu in Idukki district, had been working as a caregiver in Israel for the last seven years, her relatives said. There is no official confirmation about the incident so far.

MLA-designate and Nationalist Congress Kerala leader Mani C Kappan condemned the incident. In a Facebook post, Kappan, who is representing the Pala seat in the Kerala Assembly, said thousands of Keralites working in Israel were living in fear. He also sought intervention of the Union government and the state government in the issue.

Over the last month, tension has been brewing between the Israeli government and Hamas with things escalating further over the last few days with both sides allegedly indulging in shell attacks. According to reports, about 32 people including children have lost lives in attacks in the Gaza strip of Palestine, while three people, including the Kerala woman, lost their lives in Israel.

The United Nations had earlier expressed concern over the situation in the region. On Tuesday, UN Special Coordinator of the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland took to Twitter asking for a ceasefire from both sides. "We're escalating towards a full scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take full responsibility of de-escalation. The cost of war in Gaza is devastating and is being paid by the ordinary people. The UN is working with all sides to restore calm. Stop the violence now," he said in the tweet.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video address on Tuesday said that Israel has "eliminated dozens of terrorists including senior commanders" and that the country will continue to do so.