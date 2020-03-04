Kerala woman found buried near her house, police on the lookout for husband

The children have reportedly given a statement to police, stating that they saw their father Kuttan filling up a pit near their house, in which Sini’s body was later found.

news Crime

On Sunday, Kuttan told his two children that their mother Sini had gone to her relative’s house. Kuttan left the house later that day and never returned, neither did their mother. Two days later, on Tuesday, Sini’s dead body was found buried in a pit.

The 32-year-old’s body was found in a pit dug for making a septage tank beside the family's house in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram district. The police are now on the lookout for the woman’s husband who absconded after Sini went missing.

The body was reportedly discovered by Sini’s brother, who was alerted by her children when their mother had gone missing since Sunday.

According to reports, the children gave their statement to the Venjaramoodu police. The children reportedly said that they saw their father assaulting Sini on Sunday morning. Later that evening, they allegedly saw Kuttan levelling a pit, in which Sini’s body was later found.

“On Sunday morning, when I came home, I saw that my father was drunk and was beating my mother. He shooed me away with a stick. Later, around 3 pm, he said that my mother went to Sastha's (a relative) house. He also told me that he had gone along with my mother. Then, when my brother came back, our father said that he filled the pit with sand. Then, by around 4 pm, he left the house,” one of the two children told Asianet News.

Since Sini did not return home even on Tuesday, Sini’s relatives who lived in the neighbourhood, started combing through the place, and later found her body in the pit.

As per reports, Kuttan used to assault Sini often and had even allegedly injured her in the past.

Venjaramoodu police told TNM that they have registered a case for unnatural death. “We can only frame more charges after her postmortem on Wednesday at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. Her husband Kuttan is absconding and we are on a lookout for him,” an official at the station said.

Watch:

Read:

Kerala temple 'oracle' arrested after woman he publicly humiliated kills self