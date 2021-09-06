Kerala woman dies by suicide, allegedly after killing son and attacking husband

According to the police at Nagaroor station the husband is suffering from 60% burns and has been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

news Crime

A 40-year-old woman died by suicide in Kilimanoor, a rural area in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday, September 5 after allegedly killing her son. The woman – identified as Bindu – had allegedly attacked her husband Rejilal, also aged around 40, with acid, before throwing her 5-year-old son Rejin into the well and jumping in after him.

“Neighbours who heard the sounds alerted the police. The fire force was called but by the time they reached the spot and pulled out the woman and the child, they were dead. The man is admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. He is learnt to have suffered 60% burns in the acid attack,” a police official at the Nagaroor station told TNM.

The incident occurred at around 11 am on Sunday. Mathrubhumi reports that Bindu first threw acid on her husband before throwing her son into the well and then jumping after him. Neighbours have reportedly said that the couple would often have fights in the house. There was allegedly a fight between husband and wife on the night before the incident. It is reportedly both of their second marriages.

A case has been registered and an investigation is going on.

Acid attacks have increased in Kerala over the last few years. According to the National Crime Records Bureau of 2017, Kerala ranked fourth in the state for the highest number of acid attacks, with 13 known cases.

Read from archive: Kerala sees 13 acid attacks in 2017, ranks 4th in India

Earlier, the attacks were mostly aimed at women by men for rejecting proposals. However, in April this year, Geo Pious, a DYFI (Democratic Youth Federation of India) worker and his father were attacked with acid in Kothamangalam, allegedly by a man they had an argument with. In December last year, a man attacked his wife and daughter with acid in Kollam, over a family feud.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)