Kerala woman dies after running into glass door: Rights commission asks for inquiry

Beena Jiju Paul died on Monday after colliding with the glass door of a bank in Perumbavoor that she had visited.

news Accident

The State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the death of Beena Jiju Paul, who died on Monday after colliding with the glass door of a bank in Ernakulam that she had visited.

The 46-year-old homemaker died while being taken to a local hospital, after glass shards from the broken door pierced into her stomach. She had visited the Bank of Baroda branch in Perumbavoor on Monday where the incident occurred and was captured on the CCTV camera.

A day after her death, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Antony Dominic has asked for an inquiry into the incident. The commission has ordered the Ernakulam Rural Police chief K Karthik IPS as well as the Perumbavoor Municipal secretary to submit a report on the death within three weeks.

The incident has been noted by the commission after reports that sub-standard glass was placed inside the bank, which shattered as soon as the collision took place and led to Beenaâ€™s death.

CCTV visuals of the incident show Beena, trying to rush out of the bank to reportedly bring a key which she had forgotten inside her vehicle.

However, she crashes into the glass door of the bank as she does not realise that it closes automatically. The door instantly crumbles into pieces and Beena falls down due to the impact of the collision. Soon after, visuals show blood dripping from her wound onto the floor of the room.

People present at the bank immediately come to her aid. A man can be seen making Beena sit on a chair. She appears to have fainted and the people inside the bank are seen taking her to the hospital while a police officer is seen entering the building.

The 46-year-old Koovapady nativeâ€™s post mortem will be held on Tuesday.