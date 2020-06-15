Kerala woman dies after colliding into glass door, accident caught on CCTV

The deceased, 46-year-old Beena Jiju Paul, was a native of Koovapady in Perumbavoor.

news Death

In an unfortunate accident, a woman in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam district died on Monday after colliding into a glass door of the bank that she had gone to. The glass door shattered into pieces after the woman accidentally walked into it, and a glass piece then pierced her stomach, leading to her death.

The incident took place on Monday at the Bank of Barodaâ€™s branch in Perumbavoor. The deceased, 46-year-old Beena Jiju Paul, was a native of Koovapady in Perumbavoor.

The CCTV visuals of the accident show Beena, who was inside the bank, trying to run out to reportedly bring a key which she had forgotten inside her vehicle. However, she did not realise the door was closed and accidentally walked right into it. The glass door instantly crumbled into pieces. Beena, who fell down after the collision, managed to get up. Two seconds later, blood could be seen dripping to the floor from the wound she had sustained.

Initially shocked at the incident, those present at the bank realised she was bleeding and came to help her. A man is seen in the visuals helping her into a chair. However, by then, Beena had started looking weak.

After about four minutes, people at the bank were seen taking the woman to the hospital and a police officer is seen entering inside the bank. The woman, who appeared to have fainted, was carried out of the bank.

According to the police, though she was taken to Perumbavoor Taluk Hospital, Beena passed away a little later. Perumbavoor police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Trigger warning: Graphic visuals