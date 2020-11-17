Kerala woman and friend kill themselves, allegedly upset over wedding plan

The women who studied together had gone out to Kottayam on Saturday, and told their families that they were going to get their degree certificates.

It was allegedly the fear of losing one another that made Arya Ashok and Amritha Anil, from Kollam district of Kerala take their own lives. After the two young women went missing on Saturday, there were frantic searches to find them and eventually their bodies were recovered from a river in Kottayam. Arya and Amritha, both 21-year-old college students from Kollam district were close friends, are believed to have died by suicide. Though police say the exact reason for the suspected suicide is not clear, preliminary probe suggests that the two women were intimate friends and were disturbed as one of their marriages got fixed.

According to the police, the women who studied together had gone out to Kottayam on Saturday, and told their families that they were going to get their degree certificates. Since they did not return back home later in the day, police said, the parents filed a missing complaint with the Chadayamangalam police station in Kollam. Meanwhile, Vaikom police in Kottayam district discovered the women dead in Murinjapuzha river.

“We got a report from an eyewitness that someone had jumped into the river on Saturday. The subsequent search led to the discovery of women. We also found their footwear near a bridge across the river. This was identified by the families of the women even before the bodies were found,” officials of Vaikom police told TNM.

The mortal remains of the women have been kept at Government Medical College in Kottayam for post-mortem.

According to reports, Amritha’s family had recently fixed her marriage with someone. While Amritha’s body was found from near Poochakkal, Arya’s body was found from near Perumbalam South boat jetty.

In May this year, two women from Tamil Nadu, had died by suicide suspectedly fearing a separation. Similar to the present case in Kerala, one of their weddings had been fixed. Reportedly, the women killed themselves following this.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers.

Tamil Nadu:

State health department suicide helpline number - 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in TN

Andhra Pradesh:

Life Suicide Prevention Helpline No.78930-78930

Roshni Helpline 1: 9166202000 Helpline 2: 9127848584

Karnataka:

Sahai : 24-hour helpline numbers: 080- 65000111, 080-65000222

Kerala:

Maithri helpline - 0484-2540530

Chaithram helpline: 0484-2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana:

Telangana government suicide prevention toll free no - 104

Roshni- 040-66202000, 6620200SEVA- 09441778290, 040 - 27504682 (between 9 AM and 7 PM)